Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 2,465,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,780,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.93.

Get Zenith Energy alerts:

About Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate, as well as engages in oil and gas drilling activities. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.