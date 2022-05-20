Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 2,465,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,780,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.93.
