Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $129,894.57 and $90.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.94 or 0.00816759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.31 or 0.00500450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00032947 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,178.72 or 1.72582210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008633 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

