ZCore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $210.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 3% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $148,418.36 and approximately $210.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.