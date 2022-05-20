Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) to “Hold”

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Tuya alerts:

TUYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

TUYA opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of -0.70. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 58.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 150.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tuya by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuya (TUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.