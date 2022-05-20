Zacks Investment Research Lowers Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Isoray by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Isoray by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Isoray by 61.8% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

