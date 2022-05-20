Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

