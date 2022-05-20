Zacks Investment Research Lowers Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core Scientific Holding Co. provides customizable infrastructure and software solutions to customers for blockchain hosting and digital asset mining. Core Scientific Holding Co., formerly known as Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at 3.88 on Tuesday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 3.09 and a 12-month high of 14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

