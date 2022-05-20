Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie posted earnings of ($10.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioVie.
BIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
BIVI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 35,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $73.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26. BioVie has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.10.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
