Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTMI opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

