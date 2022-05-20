Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Tecnoglass reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

TGLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $991.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $34.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,704,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 519,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 445,072 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $8,596,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

