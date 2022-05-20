Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $13.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $13.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $54.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.80 million, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $58.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.

LMST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock remained flat at $$20.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

