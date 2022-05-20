Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.58 Million

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) to report $65.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the lowest is $65.00 million. JFrog posted sales of $48.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $276.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.04 million to $278.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $353.49 million, with estimates ranging from $340.33 million to $362.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

JFrog stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. 966,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. JFrog has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.88.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,074 shares of company stock worth $1,810,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 413.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

