Zacks: Analysts Expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 200.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 45,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTB stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 137,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.66. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

