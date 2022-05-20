Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.24). Xeris Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xeris Biopharma.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XERS. Craig Hallum began coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XERS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. 47,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

About Xeris Biopharma (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

