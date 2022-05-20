Zacks: Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. European Wax Center posted sales of $47.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $207.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $209.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $231.71 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $233.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover European Wax Center.
European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,495,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,356,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.35. 1,501,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,417. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 186.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.