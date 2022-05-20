Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $51,265.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00593439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00418141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,684.73 or 1.61479233 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

