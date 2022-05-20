Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

