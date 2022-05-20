Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Wolfspeed reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 1,625,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,821. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $142.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

