WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Arden Lee Sells 27,990 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $153,105.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.50 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 6,347.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

