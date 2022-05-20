Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Truist Financial

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.06.

Shares of WIX opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $1.03. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 101.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

