WhiteCoin (XWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.75 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $205.32 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00020158 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013186 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

