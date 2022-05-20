Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,800 ($46.84) target price on the stock.

WTB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.47) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.18).

WTB opened at GBX 2,618 ($32.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.26. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,784.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,929.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a GBX 34.70 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

In related news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($31.74), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($92,816.81). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, for a total transaction of £46,235 ($56,995.81).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

