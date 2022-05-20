Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

WY stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

