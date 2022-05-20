WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 8.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 307,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,832,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on WE. Mizuho began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,021,645.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,777.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,261,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

