WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRK. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE WRK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

