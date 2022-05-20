Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

