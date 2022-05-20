Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

