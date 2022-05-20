Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

