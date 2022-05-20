Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
NYSE EMD opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.