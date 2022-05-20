Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EMD opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

