WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WELL Health Technologies traded as low as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 1138914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Haywood Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.44.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$785.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.87.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.