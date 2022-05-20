Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $48,149.55 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 936,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

