Warp Finance Price Reaches $26.97 on Top Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $126,043.60 and $88,731.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $26.97 or 0.00089194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001378 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

