Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Trading 11.8% Higher

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.55 and last traded at $36.55. 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDPSF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($44.79) to €38.00 ($39.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
