Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) will announce $150.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warby Parker’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warby Parker will report full year sales of $638.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.85 million to $655.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $790.63 million, with estimates ranging from $737.70 million to $817.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warby Parker.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.65. 106,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,940. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $857,968.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

