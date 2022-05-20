Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €134.90 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €100.90 ($105.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €102.22 and a 200-day moving average of €113.38. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a one year high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

