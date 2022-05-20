Warburg Research Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €134.90 Price Target

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($140.52) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($122.92) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($151.04) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of LEG stock opened at €100.90 ($105.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €102.22 and a 200-day moving average of €113.38. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($78.30) and a one year high of €98.50 ($102.60).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.