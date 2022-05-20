Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:WBX opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.
Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbox (WBX)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.