Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Acquires $95,730.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VMC opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $156.53 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.