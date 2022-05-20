Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vor Biopharma by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,188. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

