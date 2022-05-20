Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) received a €57.00 ($59.38) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNA. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($67.71) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.21) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.04 ($62.54).

Shares of VNA traded down €0.27 ($0.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €33.36 ($34.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,707,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €31.76 ($33.08) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($63.50).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

