Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives $14.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 400,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,251. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

