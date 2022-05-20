VIMworld Price Tops $0.0024 (VEED)

VIMworld (VEED) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. VIMworld has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $98,575.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $610.18 or 0.02085060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,267.33 or 1.00010585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001741 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

