Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

VSCO opened at $44.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $715,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth $3,832,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

