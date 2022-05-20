Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $11.93. 2,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 102,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VERX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 221,623 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

