Venus Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market cap of $58.83 million and approximately $43.63 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00016758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,846.22 or 1.00007039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00038105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001235 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

