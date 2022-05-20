Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

VLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $488.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Velo3D by 40.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Velo3D by 460.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 166,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Velo3D by 1,574.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the first quarter worth $438,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velo3D (Get Rating)

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.