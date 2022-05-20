Velan Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
TSE VLN opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$191.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. Velan has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.
