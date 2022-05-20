Velan Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VLN)

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

TSE VLN opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$191.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. Velan has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46.

Get Velan alerts:

About Velan (Get Rating)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.