Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

VTEB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,414. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.

