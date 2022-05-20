Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $174.77

Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $174.77 and last traded at $174.78, with a volume of 4968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund during the second quarter worth $270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Large Cap Index Fund during the third quarter worth $832,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

