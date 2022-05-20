Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.67. 1,833,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 40,789,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 658.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 389,262 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 1,140,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

