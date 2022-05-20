VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGY. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

EGY stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $371.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.78.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy (Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

